Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) are on an unstoppable advance. Instead of transporting electrical signals via wafer-thin wires and copper tracks, this technology uses light (photons). This is faster, while more information can be sent over longer distances. In addition, it requires less energy, which also means less heat development. A company that specializes in assembling PICs is PHIX in Enschede. For the printed circuit boards that are needed to make systems even more compact, they were looking for a supplier that could make the advanced Ultra High Density Interconnect (UHDI) printed circuit boards (PCBs). This resulted in a close collaboration with NCAB.

Printed circuit boards with 50 micron tracks

PHIX’s core business is assembling photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for clients. The optoelectronic modules are built on the basis of all known PIC technology platforms such as indium phosphide, silicon, silicon nitride and lithium niobate. PHIX, which was founded in 2018 as a spin-off from the University of Twente, specializes in chip-to-chip hybrid integration, coupling to fibre optic arrays and interfacing of DC and RF electrical signals. In almost seven years, PHIX’s workforce has grown from a handful to over sixty employees! By thinking along with clients in the design phase of chips, PHIX’s solutions can be scaled up relatively easily to cost-effective series production. This makes PHIX a one-stop-shop for PIC assembly from design and prototyping to production of large series. PHIX has extensive design and production facilities in Enschede.

Even smaller?

‘Compared to electronic integrated circuits (ICs), PICs make it possible to build more compact end solutions because the optical systems are integrated on a chip,’ says Juan Ferrero Hernanz, PCB Design Engineer at PHIX. ‘This also brings higher processing speeds and lower power consumption within reach. Photonic chips can be found, for example, in LIDAR systems of self-driving vehicles, in medical scanners and quantum processors. Although PICs can accommodate a lot of functionality on a small surface, a PIC is not a functional product in itself. In order for it to become part of a photonics module, it must be connected to components such as optical fibers, other PICs, cooling solutions and electronics. The design and production of the packaging in which these connections are made is the core business of PHIX.’

‘Although PICs can be directly connected to conventional PCBs, which is often preferable from a complexity and cost perspective, more and more customers are asking for further miniaturization’, Hernanz continues. ‘A very suitable solution to make this possible is the use of PCBs that are manufactured according to the latest UHDI technology. This stands for Ultra High-Density Interconnect, a new development in printed circuit board technology that helps us to achieve track widths and gaps of below 50 µm and Microvias of up to 75 µm diameter. A Microvia is a ‘blind hole’ with a maximum aspect ratio of 1:1 between hole diameter and depth. The UHDIs we use offer a density of electrical contacts on the printed circuit board (PCB) that better matches the density of the bond pads on some PICs. This allows for relatively short and parallel wire connections, which makes the overall structure more efficient, robust and reliable. Before we had access to UHDI technology, our

approach to dealing with dense interconnects was very complex and costly, requiring a lot of engineering effort.’

Printed circuit board innovation

‘UHDI technology has only been available for a few years’, says James Wenzel, Technical Director at the NCAB Group and responsible for the Benelux. ‘UHDI is a logical continuation of the developments we have seen in the field of printed circuit board manufacturing in the past decade. We went from single PCBs to multilayers, which currently have more than a hundred layers. Then we got the HDI multilayers with more layers, where the holes are no longer drilled, but made with lasers. With these lasers you can also make blind holes. The Microvias. But we initially came up against the limit of 75 µm track width and 75 µm track pitch. However, that was not small enough to make optimal use of the space gain of the ever-smaller components and integrated circuits. So we went to 60 µm tracks, but that was not small enough either. So we had to go to 50 µm or UHDI, which requires a new generation of PCB factories, because conventional PCB factories can’t just switch to that. Completely newly developed and built production lines are required for that.’

Expansion of production

NCAB Group is a global organization with a unique production philosophy. NCAB does not have its own factories, but works with more than 35 ‘preferred suppliers’ in China, Taiwan, Europe and the US. ‘We have very high standards in terms of quality and delivery reliability’, says Wenzel. ‘With that mission, we have also been looking for factories that can produce UHDI prints over the past year and a half. But that is not all, because you also have to find customers who need this technology for their production innovation. PHIX is one of them and the fact that they can now use UHDI PCBs means that they can take new steps in packaging PICs with high electronic signal densities.’

Chips directly on PCBs

Apart from the fact that PHIX already benefits greatly from UHDI technology, Hernanz sees spectacular new options emerging in the future. ‘For example, if you are talking about structures of 30 to 35 µm, you can apply them directly to a UHDI PCB. On a normal PCB, that is not possible and you have to do that via an intermediate housing, which takes up more space. With a UHDI printed circuit board, you can skip a complete production step, as it were, and apply chips directly to the PCB. Just imagine the advantages that this provides on many fronts.’

Towards 300 Gb/s

‘Our new UHDI PCBs provide an enormous boost to the application of photonic integrated circuits’, Wenzel emphasises. ‘This technology will also continue to develop, whereby we should not only think of even smaller dimensions (higher densities) but also of spectacular speeds at which information can be transported. The data transmission speed of photonic systems is already 200 Gb/s, but it is expected that this will increase to 300 Gb/s in the foreseeable future. This is not least thanks to companies such as PHIX, which have made this technology their speciality and can innovate it faster thanks to the new UHDI technology.’