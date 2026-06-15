A supply chain looks strong when every company optimises its own piece. In reality, the real strength lies in the connections between them. The Dutch understand that better than most. Take the numbers behind the Global Innovation Index and a pattern appears, for example. The Netherlands ranks among the global leaders in collaboration between companies, universities and research institutes. Knowledge flows through the system instead of getting stuck inside a single organisation. That is exactly what turns a collection of companies into a high-performance ecosystem.

In the Dutch manufacturing sector, collaboration is almost second nature. Manufacturers, OEMs and research partners constantly work together to develop new processes, components and materials. Ideas move from lab to factory floor quickly, often with multiple companies contributing along the way. But collaboration introduces a question that determines how strong that ecosystem really becomes. Who owns the knowledge that is created together?

In many supplier contracts, the answer seems simple. One sentence often decides it: all intellectual property accrues to the customer. Sometimes, that makes perfect sense. If a solution is developed exclusively for one customer, ownership is mostly a formality.

The situation changes when the collaboration produces knowledge that could also benefit other projects or customers. If a supplier has to hand over everything, the learning stays locked inside a single relationship. That may protect one customer in the short term, but it can weaken the broader ecosystem. Suppliers that cannot reuse their knowledge will lead to innovation that slows down. They never reach the maximum return on investment.

Fortunately, patents offer more flexibility than many people assume. Technology does not have to be handed over to make a customer happy. Patents allow you to share access without giving everything away. A licence can be limited to a specific application, market or time period. Instead of locking knowledge away, the ecosystem keeps learning. That approach quietly shifts the conversation as well. Once technology is protected, partners no longer negotiate only about price. They start talking about access, conditions and shared development. The supplier becomes more than a production partner. They become part of the innovation engine. And that is where ecosystems outperform supply chains. A traditional supply chain focuses on efficiency between separate companies. A high-performance ecosystem focuses on strengthening the entire network. Knowledge circulates. Companies grow together. New products emerge faster because the learning does not stop at company borders.

The Netherlands has built much of its innovation power on exactly that principle. Protect what you invent. Share what strengthens the ecosystem.