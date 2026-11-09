Link magazine oktober/november – Van just in time naar just in case Link magazine oktober/november – Van just in time naar just in case. Cover Pieter De Groot Tempress: Van chipnice naar €100 miljoen omzet. 0 Door John van Ginkel op 9 november 2026 aerospace, Agrarische sector, arbeidsmarkt, Artificial Intelligence, COLLCHAIN, Condition monitoring, Configure-to-order, Congestie, Customer intimacy, Cyber Security, Defensie industrie, Digital twin, Early Supplier Involement, Familiebedrijf, Flexibiliteit, Grondstoffen, Hard2software, hightech systemen, IT/OT, leadtime/doorlooptijd, Leiderschap, Lifecycle supplier, Maakindustrie/ Discrete productie, Modularisatie, Operational excellence, Overname, Platform Servitization, Predictive maintenance, Procesinnovatie, Productie, Productiviteit, Productontwikkeling, Recente uitgaven, Refurbishment, Regelgeving, Scale-up, schaalbaar, schaalbaarheid, semiconductor industrie, Semiconductorindustrie, Smart customization / CTO, Start-up, Supplychain planning, systeemarchitectuur, talentontwikkeling, Technologie, TPD, Yield Link 5 2026 – LINK Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr XING Email