Binnen de PPS-toeslagregeling van het ministerie van Economische Zaken & Klimaat heeft Holland High Tech maar liefst 43 projecten van publiek-private samenwerkingsconsortia goedgekeurd in het derde kwartaal van 2023. De publiek-private samenwerkingsconsortia ontvangen 21,5 miljoen euro financiering voor innovatie in (sleutel)technologieën en materialen. De private partners binnen de consortia dragen ruim 23 miljoen euro bij. De projecten gaan eind 2023 en verder in 2024 van start.

De 43 toegekende projecten zijn:

Adaptive Intelligent Manufacturing Systems

Advancing Metrology to Mitigate Plasma Aging of Lithography Optics

AI-driven applications to enable System Operation

Anormal dispersive nanocomposite polymers for chromatic correction of lenses

ArchSkills 2023

CAtalyziNg Virtual Architecting & designing of Systems 2024

Coatings: Corrosion and hydrogen permeation protection

Digital Technologies to boost the Organic Food System

Distributed Multi-Function Radar Systems Management

Future slags from fossil-free steelmaking & their Sustainable Use in Building Materials

Graph-based AI Monitoring Tools for Complex-Systems

Hard X-ray metrology accelerated by an inverse Compton scattering source

HEAt cycle sTainless Steel

High-speed immersion lithography

High-throughput anisotropic lithography

Hybrid and modular Modelling And Shape Control

Image data processing algorithms for damage detection in paintings

In-beam ion metrology

Increasing the Dynamic Load capacity of Electricity Cables

Integrated Multiparameter Optical Sensor System for H2 Fuel Cell

Integrated Photonics Thermodilution

Joint study on the Future Energy System SE needs 2024

Knowledge & Physics Informed A.I.

Laser Ultrasound for Non-Destructive Testing

Mátala 2024

ML-Driven Algorithms for Joint Development of Sparse Antenna Array Topology and High Resolution DoAEstimation

Momentum impact of EUV-emitting laser-produced plasma onto next-in-line droplet

Particle Free Contactless Wafer Handling

Patient-centered Exploration for Reliable Smart and Efficient Utilization of healthcare Services

Patterning of 2D materials by EUV and area-selective processing

Photoacoustic-enriched Transrectal Ultrasound Imaging for improved prostate cancer diagnosis

Poka Yoke 2024

Quantum Network Integration

SAVEmothers by reducing postnatal HEmoRrhage

Smart End-2-End Additive Manufacturing Innovation I4.0 Centre

SOSA 2024

Stable and durable electrocatalytic materials for CO2 electrolysis (StableCO2)

Strategisch Programma Holst Centre

Switchable friction surfaces

System Design to Service Actions

TOwards Precision TREATment for advanced osteoarthritis

Kennisinstellingen en bedrijven

De betrokken kennisinstellingen zijn (nog niet volledig):

ARCNL, Eindhoven University of Technology, ESI, Holst Centre, M2i, Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, Universiteit Leiden, Universiteit Maastricht, Universiteit Twente, TU Delft. De betrokken partners uit het bedrijfsleven zijn (nog niet volledig): Airbus Netherlands BV, ASML, Canon, Philips, Thales, VDL en vele innovatieve mkb-bedrijven.

Samenwerken aan missiegerichte innovatie

Binnen onze topsector ontwikkelen we samen met onze partners innovatieve technologieën voor de maatschappelijke uitdagingen. De 43 projecten die van start gaan richten zich op innovaties die bijdragen bieden aan de Kennis- en Innovatieagenda’s (KIA’s) Energietransitie & Duurzaamheid, Landbouw,

Water & Voedsel, Gezondheid & Zorg, Veiligheid en natuurlijk Sleuteltechnologieën, allen onderdeel van het missiegerichte innovatiebeleid van de rijksoverheid. De projecten dragen bij aan 9 van de 15 roadmaps van Holland High Tech waar experts samenwerken aan innovaties:

Electronica

Geavanceerde meetapparatuur

Gezondheidstechnologie

Halfgeleidermachines

High Tech Materialen

Ruimtevaart

Smart Industry

Systeem Engineering

Veiligheidstechnologie

Bron: Holland High Tech