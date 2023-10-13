Binnen de PPS-toeslagregeling van het ministerie van Economische Zaken & Klimaat heeft Holland High Tech maar liefst 43 projecten van publiek-private samenwerkingsconsortia goedgekeurd in het derde kwartaal van 2023. De publiek-private samenwerkingsconsortia ontvangen 21,5 miljoen euro financiering voor innovatie in (sleutel)technologieën en materialen. De private partners binnen de consortia dragen ruim 23 miljoen euro bij. De projecten gaan eind 2023 en verder in 2024 van start.
De 43 toegekende projecten zijn:
- Adaptive Intelligent Manufacturing Systems
- Advancing Metrology to Mitigate Plasma Aging of Lithography Optics
- AI-driven applications to enable System Operation
- Anormal dispersive nanocomposite polymers for chromatic correction of lenses
- ArchSkills 2023
- CAtalyziNg Virtual Architecting & designing of Systems 2024
- Coatings: Corrosion and hydrogen permeation protection
- Digital Technologies to boost the Organic Food System
- Distributed Multi-Function Radar Systems Management
- Future slags from fossil-free steelmaking & their Sustainable Use in Building Materials
- Graph-based AI Monitoring Tools for Complex-Systems
- Hard X-ray metrology accelerated by an inverse Compton scattering source
- HEAt cycle sTainless Steel
- High-speed immersion lithography
- High-throughput anisotropic lithography
- Hybrid and modular Modelling And Shape Control
- Image data processing algorithms for damage detection in paintings
- In-beam ion metrology
- Increasing the Dynamic Load capacity of Electricity Cables
- Integrated Multiparameter Optical Sensor System for H2 Fuel Cell
- Integrated Photonics Thermodilution
- Joint study on the Future Energy System SE needs 2024
- Knowledge & Physics Informed A.I.
- Laser Ultrasound for Non-Destructive Testing
- Mátala 2024
- ML-Driven Algorithms for Joint Development of Sparse Antenna Array Topology and High Resolution DoAEstimation
- Momentum impact of EUV-emitting laser-produced plasma onto next-in-line droplet
- Particle Free Contactless Wafer Handling
- Patient-centered Exploration for Reliable Smart and Efficient Utilization of healthcare Services
- Patterning of 2D materials by EUV and area-selective processing
- Photoacoustic-enriched Transrectal Ultrasound Imaging for improved prostate cancer diagnosis
- Poka Yoke 2024
- Quantum Network Integration
- SAVEmothers by reducing postnatal HEmoRrhage
- Smart End-2-End Additive Manufacturing Innovation I4.0 Centre
- SOSA 2024
- Stable and durable electrocatalytic materials for CO2 electrolysis (StableCO2)
- Strategisch Programma Holst Centre
- Switchable friction surfaces
- System Design to Service Actions
- TOwards Precision TREATment for advanced osteoarthritis
Kennisinstellingen en bedrijven
De betrokken kennisinstellingen zijn (nog niet volledig):
ARCNL, Eindhoven University of Technology, ESI, Holst Centre, M2i, Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, Universiteit Leiden, Universiteit Maastricht, Universiteit Twente, TU Delft. De betrokken partners uit het bedrijfsleven zijn (nog niet volledig): Airbus Netherlands BV, ASML, Canon, Philips, Thales, VDL en vele innovatieve mkb-bedrijven.
Samenwerken aan missiegerichte innovatie
Binnen onze topsector ontwikkelen we samen met onze partners innovatieve technologieën voor de maatschappelijke uitdagingen. De 43 projecten die van start gaan richten zich op innovaties die bijdragen bieden aan de Kennis- en Innovatieagenda’s (KIA’s) Energietransitie & Duurzaamheid, Landbouw,
Water & Voedsel, Gezondheid & Zorg, Veiligheid en natuurlijk Sleuteltechnologieën, allen onderdeel van het missiegerichte innovatiebeleid van de rijksoverheid. De projecten dragen bij aan 9 van de 15 roadmaps van Holland High Tech waar experts samenwerken aan innovaties:
- Electronica
- Geavanceerde meetapparatuur
- Gezondheidstechnologie
- Halfgeleidermachines
- High Tech Materialen
- Ruimtevaart
- Smart Industry
- Systeem Engineering
- Veiligheidstechnologie
Bron: Holland High Tech