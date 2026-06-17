Axelera AI states that it delivers the world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the Edge. In February this year, in its latest funding round led by Innovation Industries, it attracted more than 250 million dollars on global commercial growth. In a Q&A, ceo and co-founder Fabrizio Del Maffeo provides a deeper insight into his company and its current challenges and opportunities.

Netherlands-based startup already serves more than 500 customers

What currently hinders large-scale AI applications in manufacturing companies? The wrong hardware for the job. Everyone’s trying to run factory AI on repurposed cloud GPUs or mobile chips. Neither was built for this environment. The result? Systems that overheat, consume too much power, and can’t scale economically across hundreds of sites. And it goes beyond the factory floor. One example is AI running on a tractor in a field, on a train, on manufacturing equipment, or in a satellite. The hardware has to survive dust, vibration, extreme temperatures, and tight power budgets that consumer or cloud silicon chip was never designed for.

‘Every chip company lives or dies by its ecosystem’

Then there’s the software problem. Getting from proof-of-concept to production is where most deployments stall. If your SDK (software development kit, ed.) doesn’t work seamlessly with your silicon chip, you’re adding complexity that kills momentum. The hardware and software have to be designed together. A purpose-built silicon chip with a tightly integrated SDK changes that equation. Everything else follows.

What is edge-first architecture and how does it work?

Edge-first architecture means designing silicon chips from the ground up for where AI actually runs, not adapting data centre chips to fit. Most AI hardware starts in the cloud and gets shrunk down. We flipped that. Edge-first means integrating memory directly with compute to eliminate the data movement that kills efficiency. It means handling the matrix operations that make up the vast majority of real AI workloads, without the overhead that general-purpose chips carry. The result is a chip that delivers serious AI inference performance within the power and thermal budgets that real-world deployments demand. The hardware was built for that environment from day one.

What does ‘inference’ mean and what advantages does it offer manufacturing companies?

Inference is the moment AI actually does its job, analysing a camera feed, flagging a defect, making a decision, in real time. Training happens once, in the cloud, on massive compute. Inference happens constantly, everywhere your AI is deployed. That’s where the economics and practicality of edge matter most. When inference runs locally – inside the machine or in a server inside the same manufacturing facility – manufacturers stop paying cloud compute costs at scale. Data stay on-site, which solves privacy and sovereignty concerns without any extra effort. Cooling and power requirements drop dramatically compared to routing everything through a data centre. And for manufacturing, the latency argument is simple: an industrial robot can’t pause to think. It either reacts in real time or it doesn’t work. Furthermore, this architecture is resilient to any external factor: you just need electricity to run AI in your fab, not external connectivity preserving security of the data without relying on datacentres located hundreds or thousands of kilometres away.

Axelera recently raised €250 million in funding. What will you spend the money on?

A €250M Series C is a great signal. It reflects the confidence investors have in the long-term viability of what we’re building, the good product maturity and the market traction with more than 500 customers using our first product, Metis. Having strong returning investors alongside notable new ones tells you something. The market is ready for inference, and so are customers. There’s so much innovation happening at the moment. The funding goes toward scaling Metis, getting Europa into customers’ hands, advancing Titania, and continuing to build out the software stack.

What does a manufacturing company need to implement Axelera’s solution?

Honestly, less than most people expect. The biggest barrier we see isn’t technical, it’s organisational. Companies assume they need a team of specialised AI engineers before they can even stay competitive. That’s the old model. We designed the hardware to plug directly into existing infrastructure, on M.2 and PCIe cards, so manufacturers aren’t ripping out systems they’ve already invested but just plug them inside existing hardware. The Voyager SDK handles the software complexity. And we’re taking that further: we’re working on an AI agent that lets developers build deployment pipelines in natural language. The goal is to make edge AI inference as accessible as the applications it enables. What you really need is a clear use case. The rest, we’ve built for you.

Six new partners recently joined Axelera’s Partner Accelerator Network. How does this ecosystem strengthen your company?

Every chip company lives or dies by its ecosystem. We build the silicon chip and the SDK. But the companies actually deploying AI in food processing plants, on assembly lines, or in logistics centres need partners who speak their language and understand their specific challenges. That’s what the Partner Accelerator Network is about. When ISVs, VARs, and system integrators build on our platform, they bring vertical expertise we simply can’t replicate across every industry ourselves. They take our hardware and software and turn them into validated, deployable solutions for their customers. That dramatically shortens the path from decision to deployment.

What do you consider Axelera’s biggest challenge over the past five years?

I think starting a fabless semiconductor company in Europe, a territory which had no success stories over the last two decades. And we started the company before most people believed this AI market existed. Before ChatGPT, before generative AI entered the mainstream, before enterprises were even asking about edge inference. We saw where AI was heading and we started building hardware for that future. In semiconductors, you have to. The design-to-deployment cycle means you’re always building for a world that doesn’t exist yet. The challenge was conviction. Convincing investors, recruiting talent, signing early customers, all while the market hadn’t caught up to the vision. That’s genuinely hard. What solved it? The market arrived. And when it did, we were ready.

What is expected to be the biggest challenge in the coming period?

The world is reshaping itself around technology sovereignty, and that creates both complexity and real opportunity. Export controls, industrial policy, the push for allied nations to control their own AI infrastructure: these aren’t abstract policy debates anymore. They’re driving procurement decisions and funding priorities. For a European AI semiconductor company, that’s a significant tailwind in certain markets. But our customers span the globe, and most of them aren’t buying on sovereignty grounds. They’re looking for a high-performance, energy-efficient alternative to the options that currently dominate the market. The opportunity there is just as large: enterprises that want the best inference performance at the edge, without being locked into a single vendor or architecture. Both of those dynamics are running in parallel right now. That’s a good position to be in.

What are Axelera’s priorities in the coming period and why?

Three things, and they’re connected. First, scaling Metis, our first product line. The technology is proven and customers are deploying it. Now it’s about volume and continuing to deliver meaningful SDK improvements with every quarterly release. Second, getting Europa, our new product line, into customers’ hands from the summer of 2026. Europa opens up workloads that weren’t previously possible at the edge, including real-time vision language models, multimodal AI and more. That’s a significant step forward. Third, advancing Titania. It’s our chiplet architecture for the most demanding compute environments, such as AI factories and enterprises, where our Digital In-Memory Computing technology goes next.

‘We’re still at the very beginning’

What is required for Europe to play a strategic role in energy-efficient AI infrastructure and further AI adoption?

Europe has real strengths here, but converting them into leadership requires deliberate choices. The continent has significant engineering talent, strong industrial customers, and a regulatory environment that’s pushing enterprises towards data sovereignty and local processing. Those are genuine advantages. But they only matter if Europe also builds the underlying infrastructure, the chips, the compute, the software stack, that makes sovereign AI real rather than aspirational. That means sustained investment, policy alignment across member states, and a willingness to back European technology companies at scale. Axelera’s contribution is straightforward: build the best energy-efficient AI inference silicon chip in the world, here in Europe, and make it accessible to the industries and governments that need it. That’s not a regional play. It’s a global one, built on a European foundation.

Anything else you would like to share?

We’re still at the very beginning. Everything we’ve built, the silicon chip, the software, the ecosystem, it’s proof that this is possible. But the applications that will define edge AI haven’t been built yet. The industries that will be transformed by local inference are still in early deployments. The hardware that will power the next wave of physical AI is still being designed. And that’s exactly where we want to be. We started Axelera before most people believed this market existed. Five years later, the market is here and we’re ready for it. The best is genuinely yet to come, and I can’t wait to see what the innovators building on our platform will create next.