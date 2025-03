14:40 – 15:20

Robot Autonomy among Decision-Making Agents

We move towards an era of smart cities and factories, where autonomous vehicles will provide on-demand transportation while making our streets safer, and mobile robots will automate processes in coexistence with humans. The motion plan of mobile robots and autonomous vehicles must, therefore, account for the interaction with other agents, whether robots or humans, and consider that they are, as well, decision-making entities. For example, when humans drive a car, they are fully aware of their environment and how other drivers and pedestrians may react to their future actions; or a team of mobile manipulators may coordinate to carry large objects on the factory floor. Towards this objective, I will discuss several methods for perception, motion planning, task planning and multi-robot coordination that a) account for the inherent uncertainty of dynamic environments and b) leverage constrained optimization, game theory and machine learning to achieve interactive behaviors with safety guarantees. The methods are of broad applicability, including autonomous vehicles, autonomous vessels, aerial vehicles, and mobile manipulators.